Last updated July 31 2019 at 10:10 PM

3420 Askew Avenue

3420 Askew Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3420 Askew Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Palestine West and Oak Park Northeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
google fiber
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
oven
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
google fiber
internet access
Very Nice 2bd 1 bath with central air located in midtown! There is new Carpet throughout the house. It also has washer and dryer hook ups in basement! It is cable ready and already has Google fiber. Also has a walk in kitchen and is spacious with off street parking. Close to major highways, shopping and entertainment
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3420 Askew Avenue have any available units?
3420 Askew Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3420 Askew Avenue have?
Some of 3420 Askew Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, google fiber, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3420 Askew Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3420 Askew Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3420 Askew Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3420 Askew Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3420 Askew Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3420 Askew Avenue offers parking.
Does 3420 Askew Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3420 Askew Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3420 Askew Avenue have a pool?
No, 3420 Askew Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3420 Askew Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3420 Askew Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3420 Askew Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3420 Askew Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
