3420 Askew Avenue

Amenities
Very Nice 2bd 1 bath with central air located in midtown! There is new Carpet throughout the house. It also has washer and dryer hook ups in basement! It is cable ready and already has Google fiber. Also has a walk in kitchen and is spacious with off street parking. Close to major highways, shopping and entertainment
Very Nice 2bd 1 bath with central air located in midtown! There is new Carpet throughout the house. It also has washer and dryer hook ups in basement! It is cable ready and already has Google fiber. Also has a walk in kitchen and is spacious with off street parking. Close to major highways, shopping and entertainment