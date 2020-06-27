3420 Askew Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup google fiber parking walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace oven range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking google fiber internet access

Very Nice 2bd 1 bath with central air located in midtown! There is new Carpet throughout the house. It also has washer and dryer hook ups in basement! It is cable ready and already has Google fiber. Also has a walk in kitchen and is spacious with off street parking. Close to major highways, shopping and entertainment

Very Nice 2bd 1 bath with central air located in midtown! There is new Carpet throughout the house. It also has washer and dryer hook ups in basement! It is cable ready and already has Google fiber. Also has a walk in kitchen and is spacious with off street parking. Close to major highways, shopping and entertainment