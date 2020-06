Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Great 4 bedroom 1.5 bath/ 3RD MONTH FREE! - This large home is perfect for a big family. It's easy access to Highway 71 and sits between 31st and 39th street. That makes it very easy to get into the metro as well. If you have any questions please call/text 816-602-6520.



(RLNE4925377)