Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated courtyard

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking

This renovated North Hyde Park 1-Bedroom apartment offers a sizable floor plan with gleaming hardwoods throughout. Select units feature exposed brick. This property has a courtyard layout and charming open breezeways. Ample parking included at this controlled access gated community. Located in historic Hyde Park neighborhood minutes from the Plaza, Downtown, Nelson Art Gallery, Art Institute, and much more.

Contact us to schedule a showing.