3300 Spruce Ave
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

3300 Spruce Ave

3300 Spruce Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3300 Spruce Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Knoches Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Renovated 4 Big Bedrm w W/D Hookups & Att Garage - Property Id: 106294

Looking for a large fresh newly renovated home? This 4 bedroom has a huge bath home with lots of closet space and close WALKING TO THE BUS. Visualize yourself and family walking across fresh hardwood and luxury vinyl tiled floors. See yourself living upstairs in one of the two large bedrooms with huge closets and the little kids in the next room. Maybe you live in one of the large main level. Either way, this home will accommodate your growing family. Nice size eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Separate dining room that opens to the living room. This home has LOTS OF STORAGE. ATTACHED GARAGE for drive in convenience plus extra parking for a second vehicle or visitors. Range and refrigerator provided. Gas heat. Fenced yard. No smoking. No pets.

We are not currently accepting Housing Vouchers on this home. This property won't last, so call today!

Call 816-744-0476 to schedule your viewing today!
App fee: $125
Rent: $875
Deposit: $875
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106294
Property Id 106294

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4770489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3300 Spruce Ave have any available units?
3300 Spruce Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3300 Spruce Ave have?
Some of 3300 Spruce Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3300 Spruce Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3300 Spruce Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3300 Spruce Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3300 Spruce Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3300 Spruce Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3300 Spruce Ave offers parking.
Does 3300 Spruce Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3300 Spruce Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3300 Spruce Ave have a pool?
No, 3300 Spruce Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3300 Spruce Ave have accessible units?
No, 3300 Spruce Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3300 Spruce Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3300 Spruce Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
