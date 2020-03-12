3300 Spruce Ave

Amenities

Looking for a large fresh newly renovated home? This 4 bedroom has a huge bath home with lots of closet space and close WALKING TO THE BUS. Visualize yourself and family walking across fresh hardwood and luxury vinyl tiled floors. See yourself living upstairs in one of the two large bedrooms with huge closets and the little kids in the next room. Maybe you live in one of the large main level. Either way, this home will accommodate your growing family. Nice size eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Separate dining room that opens to the living room. This home has LOTS OF STORAGE. ATTACHED GARAGE for drive in convenience plus extra parking for a second vehicle or visitors. Range and refrigerator provided. Gas heat. Fenced yard. No smoking. No pets.



We are not currently accepting Housing Vouchers on this home. This property won't last, so call today!



Call 816-744-0476 to schedule your viewing today!

App fee: $125

Rent: $875

Deposit: $875

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106294

No Pets Allowed



