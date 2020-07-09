Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3229 Kensington Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3229 Kensington Ave.
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:49 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3229 Kensington Ave.
3229 Kensington Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3229 Kensington Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Knoches Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Midtown stone home in a quiet neighborhood
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3229 Kensington Ave. have any available units?
3229 Kensington Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 3229 Kensington Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
3229 Kensington Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3229 Kensington Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 3229 Kensington Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 3229 Kensington Ave. offer parking?
No, 3229 Kensington Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 3229 Kensington Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3229 Kensington Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3229 Kensington Ave. have a pool?
No, 3229 Kensington Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 3229 Kensington Ave. have accessible units?
No, 3229 Kensington Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 3229 Kensington Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3229 Kensington Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3229 Kensington Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3229 Kensington Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
51 Main
5050 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave
Kansas City, MO 64137
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave
Kansas City, MO 64138
Quality Hill Apartments
1003 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64105
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary