Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

313 E. 100th Terrace Available 04/04/20 South KC Home backyard Indian Creek Trail - This South Kansas City Home between 95th and 103rd off of Wornall features 4 Bedrooms and 2 full baths. The Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Stove and Garbage Disposal.. The entire home has hardwood floors throughout and two newly remodeled bathrooms. The first floor has two bedrooms with Full bath as well and the second floor. There is a huge backyard that is connected to Indian Creek Trail.. There is a private driveway with an attached one car garage with openers. The home sits in a quiet u-shaped subdivision with very little traffic. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and Pet rent



Rent is $1,195.00 Per Month



