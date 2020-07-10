307 West 132nd Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 2 bed 2 bath duplex is located near shopping, restaurants and more!



This Kansas City duplex offers so much! It features three spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also showcases granite countertops and beautiful red mahogany stained cabinets to match! The home has high vaulted ceilings and an enormous one car garage that can fit multiple cars and storage. There is also a finished sub-basement that doubles as a bedroom! There is also a deck that overlooks a large backyard; great for entertaining or relaxing. The home is also a part of the Grandview School District. Call now to see this wonderful duplex and call it home!



Add it to your must see list today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Contact us to schedule a showing.