307 West 132nd Street
Last updated April 9 2019 at 3:56 PM

307 West 132nd Street

307 W 132nd Ter · No Longer Available
Location

307 W 132nd Ter, Kansas City, MO 64145
Martin City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 2 bed 2 bath duplex is located near shopping, restaurants and more!

This Kansas City duplex offers so much! It features three spacious bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also showcases granite countertops and beautiful red mahogany stained cabinets to match! The home has high vaulted ceilings and an enormous one car garage that can fit multiple cars and storage. There is also a finished sub-basement that doubles as a bedroom! There is also a deck that overlooks a large backyard; great for entertaining or relaxing. The home is also a part of the Grandview School District. Call now to see this wonderful duplex and call it home!

Add it to your must see list today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 West 132nd Street have any available units?
307 West 132nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 307 West 132nd Street have?
Some of 307 West 132nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 West 132nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
307 West 132nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 West 132nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 West 132nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 307 West 132nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 307 West 132nd Street offers parking.
Does 307 West 132nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 307 West 132nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 West 132nd Street have a pool?
No, 307 West 132nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 307 West 132nd Street have accessible units?
No, 307 West 132nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 307 West 132nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 307 West 132nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.

