3035 Harrison St
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:33 PM

3035 Harrison St

3035 Harrison St · No Longer Available
Location

3035 Harrison St, Kansas City, MO 64109
Longfellow

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7891e29065 ---- Harrison 31 is located in the Longfellow neighborhood, just minutes from Westport, Science City at Union Station, and the Kansas City Art Institute. All units are provided with central heating/cooling, water heater, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave, garbage disposal. This property features off-street parking, laundry on-site, and Google Fiber is available. We currently have studio apartments that are about 450 sq ft and rent for $495/month with a $300 deposit. Tenants are responsible for electric and pays $25 water charge monthly. Pets allowed under 15 lbs fully grown **breed restrictions apply** Harrison 31 is professionally managed by North Terrace Property Management Call to schedule a showing (816)561-7368 **showings by appointment ONLY** Monday thru Friday 9 am to 5 pm Saturday 10 am to 4 pm

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3035 Harrison St have any available units?
3035 Harrison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3035 Harrison St have?
Some of 3035 Harrison St's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3035 Harrison St currently offering any rent specials?
3035 Harrison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3035 Harrison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3035 Harrison St is pet friendly.
Does 3035 Harrison St offer parking?
Yes, 3035 Harrison St offers parking.
Does 3035 Harrison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3035 Harrison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3035 Harrison St have a pool?
No, 3035 Harrison St does not have a pool.
Does 3035 Harrison St have accessible units?
No, 3035 Harrison St does not have accessible units.
Does 3035 Harrison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3035 Harrison St has units with dishwashers.

