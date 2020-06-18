3035 Harrison St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7891e29065 ---- Harrison 31 is located in the Longfellow neighborhood, just minutes from Westport, Science City at Union Station, and the Kansas City Art Institute. All units are provided with central heating/cooling, water heater, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, microwave, garbage disposal. This property features off-street parking, laundry on-site, and Google Fiber is available. We currently have studio apartments that are about 450 sq ft and rent for $495/month with a $300 deposit. Tenants are responsible for electric and pays $25 water charge monthly. Pets allowed under 15 lbs fully grown **breed restrictions apply** Harrison 31 is professionally managed by North Terrace Property Management Call to schedule a showing (816)561-7368 **showings by appointment ONLY** Monday thru Friday 9 am to 5 pm Saturday 10 am to 4 pm