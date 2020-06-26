All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2928 Walnut St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2928 Walnut St
Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:34 AM

2928 Walnut St

2928 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2928 Walnut Street, Kansas City, MO 64108
Union Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
Reduced rent! This is the Union Hill Townhome you've been waiting for! Clean and sophisticated with sweeping, breathtaking views of the KC skyline and Liberty Memorial. This well-maintained home boasts an extra-large master shower with dual shower heads, second floor included washer and dryer, Juliette balcony in Master Bedroom and full deck off living room. The kitchen and living area is situated nicely for entertaining and conversation. Extra light and bright bonus room/office/yoga studio/guest room with abundant skylights. Attached tandem, 2-car garage has built-in shelving for additional storage. All the modern updates to make you feel right at home in an elegant setting away from the congested, busy feeling of high-rise condo living. Enjoy Union Hill and all that it has to offer, off-leash dog park steps away, street car access and some of the City's best restaurants. This is the way to enjoy the city life with privacy and tranquility! Call KPMAdvantage for a viewing today (913) 575-8355 or direct inquiries to leasing@kpmadvantage.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2928 Walnut St have any available units?
2928 Walnut St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2928 Walnut St have?
Some of 2928 Walnut St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2928 Walnut St currently offering any rent specials?
2928 Walnut St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2928 Walnut St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2928 Walnut St is pet friendly.
Does 2928 Walnut St offer parking?
Yes, 2928 Walnut St offers parking.
Does 2928 Walnut St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2928 Walnut St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2928 Walnut St have a pool?
No, 2928 Walnut St does not have a pool.
Does 2928 Walnut St have accessible units?
No, 2928 Walnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 2928 Walnut St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2928 Walnut St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave
Kansas City, MO 64119
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary