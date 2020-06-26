2928 Walnut St

Amenities

Reduced rent! This is the Union Hill Townhome you've been waiting for! Clean and sophisticated with sweeping, breathtaking views of the KC skyline and Liberty Memorial. This well-maintained home boasts an extra-large master shower with dual shower heads, second floor included washer and dryer, Juliette balcony in Master Bedroom and full deck off living room. The kitchen and living area is situated nicely for entertaining and conversation. Extra light and bright bonus room/office/yoga studio/guest room with abundant skylights. Attached tandem, 2-car garage has built-in shelving for additional storage. All the modern updates to make you feel right at home in an elegant setting away from the congested, busy feeling of high-rise condo living. Enjoy Union Hill and all that it has to offer, off-leash dog park steps away, street car access and some of the City's best restaurants. This is the way to enjoy the city life with privacy and tranquility! Call KPMAdvantage for a viewing today (913) 575-8355 or direct inquiries to leasing@kpmadvantage.com.