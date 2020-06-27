2845 N Belleview Ave 1

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber dogs allowed recently renovated coffee bar some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar dogs allowed google fiber internet access pet friendly

West side South - Property Id: 137565



Freshly modernized 1 bedroom 1 bath ground floor unit of a duplex. This is such a beautiful property with close proximity to so many local restaurants, coffee shops, and a brewery. Located in the heart of the coveted West side South neighborhood Crossroads. Tenant pays for electricity and gas. This unit comes with free Google Fiber 1000. It also comes equip with a Nest smart thermostat too. It will also come with a washer and dryer upon request.



Everything has been newly remodeled.



Owner manager pays for water.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137565p

Property Id 137565



(RLNE5025320)