All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2845 N Belleview Ave 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2845 N Belleview Ave 1
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

2845 N Belleview Ave 1

2845 Belleview Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2845 Belleview Ave, Kansas City, MO 64108
Westside South

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
dogs allowed
recently renovated
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
dogs allowed
google fiber
internet access
pet friendly
West side South - Property Id: 137565

Freshly modernized 1 bedroom 1 bath ground floor unit of a duplex. This is such a beautiful property with close proximity to so many local restaurants, coffee shops, and a brewery. Located in the heart of the coveted West side South neighborhood Crossroads. Tenant pays for electricity and gas. This unit comes with free Google Fiber 1000. It also comes equip with a Nest smart thermostat too. It will also come with a washer and dryer upon request.

Everything has been newly remodeled.

Owner manager pays for water.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137565p
Property Id 137565

(RLNE5025320)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2845 N Belleview Ave 1 have any available units?
2845 N Belleview Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2845 N Belleview Ave 1 have?
Some of 2845 N Belleview Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2845 N Belleview Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2845 N Belleview Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2845 N Belleview Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2845 N Belleview Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2845 N Belleview Ave 1 offer parking?
No, 2845 N Belleview Ave 1 does not offer parking.
Does 2845 N Belleview Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2845 N Belleview Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2845 N Belleview Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 2845 N Belleview Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2845 N Belleview Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 2845 N Belleview Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2845 N Belleview Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2845 N Belleview Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
3408 Gillham
3408 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152
NoRi Apartments
735 NW 60th St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary