Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2745 Park Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2745 Park Ave
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:17 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2745 Park Ave
2745 Park Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2745 Park Ave, Kansas City, MO 64109
Key Coalition
Amenities
w/d hookup
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This lovely two story home has a fenced in front yard.
Washer and dryer hook ups in the basement.
Refrigerator and stove is included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2745 Park Ave have any available units?
2745 Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 2745 Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2745 Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2745 Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2745 Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 2745 Park Ave offer parking?
No, 2745 Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2745 Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2745 Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2745 Park Ave have a pool?
No, 2745 Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2745 Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 2745 Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2745 Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2745 Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2745 Park Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2745 Park Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Barrewoods
2900 NE Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64156
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Alexander
3421 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108
Similar Pages
Kansas City 1 Bedrooms
Kansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Overland Park, KS
Lawrence, KS
Olathe, KS
Kansas City, KS
Lenexa, KS
Lee's Summit, MO
Independence, MO
Shawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MO
Leawood, KS
St. Joseph, MO
Prairie Village, KS
Nearby Neighborhoods
The Downtown Loop
Waldo
Coves North
Hanover Place
North Hyde Park
Central Hyde Park
Gashland
Broadway Gillham
Apartments Near Colleges
Avila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City
Rockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary