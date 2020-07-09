All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:17 AM

2745 Park Ave

2745 Park Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2745 Park Ave, Kansas City, MO 64109
Key Coalition

Amenities

w/d hookup
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
This lovely two story home has a fenced in front yard.
Washer and dryer hook ups in the basement.
Refrigerator and stove is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2745 Park Ave have any available units?
2745 Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2745 Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2745 Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2745 Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2745 Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2745 Park Ave offer parking?
No, 2745 Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2745 Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2745 Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2745 Park Ave have a pool?
No, 2745 Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2745 Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 2745 Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2745 Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2745 Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2745 Park Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2745 Park Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

