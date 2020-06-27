2737 Garfield Ave #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities alarm system parking playground cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Unique & Stylish Midtown Beauty - Property Id: 140388



This "Midtown Beauty" is located across the street from a park that includes a new shelter house, baseball diamond,environmental wetland area & A lake that hosts a fishing derby each year. A second floor balcony with a view of "Downtown" that is spectacular. Off-street parking enough for 2 vehicles in the rear of apartment. Additional storage in a neat, clean & well lite basement. basement.

The Lvngrm has a WHITE 14' long mantle above the frpl. w/bookshelves on each side, beautiful white trim throughout the unit and crown mouldings. Lvngrm., Hallway & Dngrm have beautiful hardwood flooring. Each Bdrm has new carpeting & closets w/lighting. Kt is equipped w/ D/W & garb. disp. Tenant must provide own stove & Refrig. Private entrance to each unit w/shared hallway. Bath/ Kitchen have new tiled floors & fresh paint & new fixtures. New window treatments on all windows.

Security minded unit with alarm system available at tenant choice.

W/Dryer hook-ups in basement.

Playground close

No Dogs Allowed



