Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

2737 Garfield Ave #2

2737 Garfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2737 Garfield Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64109
Key Coalition

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
playground
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Unique & Stylish Midtown Beauty - Property Id: 140388

This "Midtown Beauty" is located across the street from a park that includes a new shelter house, baseball diamond,environmental wetland area & A lake that hosts a fishing derby each year. A second floor balcony with a view of "Downtown" that is spectacular. Off-street parking enough for 2 vehicles in the rear of apartment. Additional storage in a neat, clean & well lite basement. basement.
The Lvngrm has a WHITE 14' long mantle above the frpl. w/bookshelves on each side, beautiful white trim throughout the unit and crown mouldings. Lvngrm., Hallway & Dngrm have beautiful hardwood flooring. Each Bdrm has new carpeting & closets w/lighting. Kt is equipped w/ D/W & garb. disp. Tenant must provide own stove & Refrig. Private entrance to each unit w/shared hallway. Bath/ Kitchen have new tiled floors & fresh paint & new fixtures. New window treatments on all windows.
Security minded unit with alarm system available at tenant choice.
W/Dryer hook-ups in basement.
Playground close
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/140388
Property Id 140388

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5371710)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2737 Garfield Ave #2 have any available units?
2737 Garfield Ave #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2737 Garfield Ave #2 have?
Some of 2737 Garfield Ave #2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2737 Garfield Ave #2 currently offering any rent specials?
2737 Garfield Ave #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2737 Garfield Ave #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2737 Garfield Ave #2 is pet friendly.
Does 2737 Garfield Ave #2 offer parking?
Yes, 2737 Garfield Ave #2 offers parking.
Does 2737 Garfield Ave #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2737 Garfield Ave #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2737 Garfield Ave #2 have a pool?
No, 2737 Garfield Ave #2 does not have a pool.
Does 2737 Garfield Ave #2 have accessible units?
No, 2737 Garfield Ave #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2737 Garfield Ave #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2737 Garfield Ave #2 has units with dishwashers.
