Kansas City, MO
2640 Madison
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

2640 Madison

2640 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2640 Madison Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64108
Westside South

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Westside KCMO Home close to Crossroads and Downtown - This Cute Westside home is now available to lease. The home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with central air. It has a large living room, dining room and a nice sized remodeled kitchen. The home has beautiful hardwood floors and tile throughout. The unfinished basement includes a washer and dryer and has plenty of space for storage. The backyard is fenced. This home is just minutes away from downtown Kansas City, MO and The Country Club Plaza. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.
See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent $1,095.00 per Month.

(RLNE2077850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2640 Madison have any available units?
2640 Madison doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2640 Madison have?
Some of 2640 Madison's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2640 Madison currently offering any rent specials?
2640 Madison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2640 Madison pet-friendly?
Yes, 2640 Madison is pet friendly.
Does 2640 Madison offer parking?
No, 2640 Madison does not offer parking.
Does 2640 Madison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2640 Madison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2640 Madison have a pool?
No, 2640 Madison does not have a pool.
Does 2640 Madison have accessible units?
No, 2640 Madison does not have accessible units.
Does 2640 Madison have units with dishwashers?
No, 2640 Madison does not have units with dishwashers.

