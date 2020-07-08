2640 Madison

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Westside KCMO Home close to Crossroads and Downtown - This Cute Westside home is now available to lease. The home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with central air. It has a large living room, dining room and a nice sized remodeled kitchen. The home has beautiful hardwood floors and tile throughout. The unfinished basement includes a washer and dryer and has plenty of space for storage. The backyard is fenced. This home is just minutes away from downtown Kansas City, MO and The Country Club Plaza. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879

Rent $1,095.00 per Month.



(RLNE2077850)