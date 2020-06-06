2514 NE 52nd St.

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage google fiber pet friendly

Charming Ranch w/ 3 Bedrooms + 1 Car Garage + Large Fenced Backyard! - Charming 3 bedroom ranch home with fresh paint & updated flooring throughout! This home features a living room with a faux fireplace, refinished hardwood floors, updated full bath, enclosed porch, new carpet in the 3rd bedroom & large fenced backyard! Great location with easy access to I-35, shops, restaurants & public transportation.



Washer & Dryer are included!



2 pets allowed (50lbs or below) with pet rent of $25/MO PER pet in addition to a refundable pet deposit.



Google Fiber is available!



Davidson Elementary

Northgate Middle School

North KC High School



(RLNE4759023)