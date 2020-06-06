2514 NE 52nd St.

Amenities
Charming Ranch w/ 3 Bedrooms + 1 Car Garage + Large Fenced Backyard! - Charming 3 bedroom ranch home with fresh paint & updated flooring throughout! This home features a living room with a faux fireplace, refinished hardwood floors, updated full bath, enclosed porch, new carpet in the 3rd bedroom & large fenced backyard! Great location with easy access to I-35, shops, restaurants & public transportation.
Washer & Dryer are included!
2 pets allowed (50lbs or below) with pet rent of $25/MO PER pet in addition to a refundable pet deposit.
Google Fiber is available!
Davidson Elementary
Northgate Middle School
North KC High School
(RLNE4759023)