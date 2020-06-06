All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2514 NE 52nd St.
Last updated May 10 2019 at 10:55 AM

2514 NE 52nd St.

2514 Northeast 52nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2514 Northeast 52nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64118
Davidson

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
google fiber
pet friendly
Charming Ranch w/ 3 Bedrooms + 1 Car Garage + Large Fenced Backyard! - Charming 3 bedroom ranch home with fresh paint & updated flooring throughout! This home features a living room with a faux fireplace, refinished hardwood floors, updated full bath, enclosed porch, new carpet in the 3rd bedroom & large fenced backyard! Great location with easy access to I-35, shops, restaurants & public transportation.

Washer & Dryer are included!

2 pets allowed (50lbs or below) with pet rent of $25/MO PER pet in addition to a refundable pet deposit.

Google Fiber is available!

Davidson Elementary
Northgate Middle School
North KC High School

(RLNE4759023)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2514 NE 52nd St. have any available units?
2514 NE 52nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2514 NE 52nd St. have?
Some of 2514 NE 52nd St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2514 NE 52nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
2514 NE 52nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2514 NE 52nd St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2514 NE 52nd St. is pet friendly.
Does 2514 NE 52nd St. offer parking?
Yes, 2514 NE 52nd St. offers parking.
Does 2514 NE 52nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2514 NE 52nd St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2514 NE 52nd St. have a pool?
No, 2514 NE 52nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 2514 NE 52nd St. have accessible units?
No, 2514 NE 52nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2514 NE 52nd St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2514 NE 52nd St. does not have units with dishwashers.
