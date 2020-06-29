All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 4 2020

2420 E 68th St RIV-291

2420 East 68th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2420 East 68th Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Blenheim Square - Research Hospital

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2420 E 68th St ~ MOVE IN SPECIAL! - Don't miss this updated bungalow! 3 bedrooms and one bathroom completely updated and ready to call home! Call 816-503-6219 for more details.

*NO Section 8.

$35 Application fee per adult. No evictions in 3 years. Must make 3.25x of the monthly rent. Verifiable income and rental history. Pets are okay with non refundable pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

For the fastest response, please call 816.503.6219 Or email Celeste at kcleasing@csaproperty.com for more information.

(RLNE5491791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 E 68th St RIV-291 have any available units?
2420 E 68th St RIV-291 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2420 E 68th St RIV-291 currently offering any rent specials?
2420 E 68th St RIV-291 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 E 68th St RIV-291 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2420 E 68th St RIV-291 is pet friendly.
Does 2420 E 68th St RIV-291 offer parking?
No, 2420 E 68th St RIV-291 does not offer parking.
Does 2420 E 68th St RIV-291 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2420 E 68th St RIV-291 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 E 68th St RIV-291 have a pool?
No, 2420 E 68th St RIV-291 does not have a pool.
Does 2420 E 68th St RIV-291 have accessible units?
No, 2420 E 68th St RIV-291 does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 E 68th St RIV-291 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2420 E 68th St RIV-291 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2420 E 68th St RIV-291 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2420 E 68th St RIV-291 does not have units with air conditioning.
