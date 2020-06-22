24 E. Concord Ave

Amenities
Beautiful Brookside Home with all the updates you would want in a Historic Home - This Beautiful Stone Home is located in Brookside which offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The home has two large Living rooms, and Family room with beautiful hardwood floors and fantastic woodwork throughout the Home. The kitchen includes Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Built-in Microwave with hall bath off hallway. The 4 bedrooms are on the second floor with 2 Full bathrooms. 2nd floor laundry room-washer/dryer available if needed. This home has central air conditioning and a gas furnace. The basement has plenty of storage. There is a private driveway with a detached one car garage. The backyard is partial fenced with well maintained landscaping and large Deck off of Kitchen. Pets are Welcome upon approval with Pet Deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.
Rent is $2695.00 Per Month
