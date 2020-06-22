All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 24 E. Concord Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
24 E. Concord Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

24 E. Concord Ave

24 East Concord Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

24 East Concord Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64112
Countryside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Brookside Home with all the updates you would want in a Historic Home - This Beautiful Stone Home is located in Brookside which offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The home has two large Living rooms, and Family room with beautiful hardwood floors and fantastic woodwork throughout the Home. The kitchen includes Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Built-in Microwave with hall bath off hallway. The 4 bedrooms are on the second floor with 2 Full bathrooms. 2nd floor laundry room-washer/dryer available if needed. This home has central air conditioning and a gas furnace. The basement has plenty of storage. There is a private driveway with a detached one car garage. The backyard is partial fenced with well maintained landscaping and large Deck off of Kitchen. Pets are Welcome upon approval with Pet Deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372
Rent is $2695.00 Per Month

(RLNE4283861)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 E. Concord Ave have any available units?
24 E. Concord Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 E. Concord Ave have?
Some of 24 E. Concord Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 E. Concord Ave currently offering any rent specials?
24 E. Concord Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 E. Concord Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 24 E. Concord Ave is pet friendly.
Does 24 E. Concord Ave offer parking?
Yes, 24 E. Concord Ave does offer parking.
Does 24 E. Concord Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 E. Concord Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 E. Concord Ave have a pool?
No, 24 E. Concord Ave does not have a pool.
Does 24 E. Concord Ave have accessible units?
No, 24 E. Concord Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 24 E. Concord Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24 E. Concord Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
The Denton
5951 NW 63rd Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64151
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave
Kansas City, MO 64138
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
Northland Passage Apartments
6360 N London Ave
Kansas City, MO 64151
Clyde Manor
350 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary