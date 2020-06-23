All apartments in Kansas City
211 Sweeney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

211 Sweeney

211 W Sweeney Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

211 W Sweeney Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
211 Sweeney Available 03/08/19 Waldo Home with great Space and large unfinished Basement - This South Waldo area home offers 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. The home has carpet and throughout and also includes new windows. The appliances include: stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. This house has Central Air and a Gas Furnace. There is a private driveway with a two car garage. The back and side yard is fenced. Pets are okay with additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.

See our Website: www.rent-kc.com

Call Laurie for Showing 913-206-0372
Rent is $1095.00 Per Month

(RLNE2379975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Sweeney have any available units?
211 Sweeney doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 211 Sweeney have?
Some of 211 Sweeney's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Sweeney currently offering any rent specials?
211 Sweeney is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Sweeney pet-friendly?
Yes, 211 Sweeney is pet friendly.
Does 211 Sweeney offer parking?
Yes, 211 Sweeney offers parking.
Does 211 Sweeney have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Sweeney does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Sweeney have a pool?
No, 211 Sweeney does not have a pool.
Does 211 Sweeney have accessible units?
No, 211 Sweeney does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Sweeney have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Sweeney has units with dishwashers.
