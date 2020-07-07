All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2106 E 34th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2106 E 34th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2106 E 34th St

2106 East 34th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2106 East 34th Street, Kansas City, MO 64109
Key Coalition

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 872 Sq ft property was built in 1910 has 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Newer Carpet, Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Kitchen has tile backsplash. Nice Tile in bathroom. Newer appliances Refrigerator, Stove, and dishwasher included. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. 3rd bedroom is in basement. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! Must meet income requirement of 2.5 times the rent NET CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668 Equal Housing Opportunity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2106 E 34th St have any available units?
2106 E 34th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2106 E 34th St have?
Some of 2106 E 34th St's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2106 E 34th St currently offering any rent specials?
2106 E 34th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2106 E 34th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2106 E 34th St is pet friendly.
Does 2106 E 34th St offer parking?
No, 2106 E 34th St does not offer parking.
Does 2106 E 34th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2106 E 34th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2106 E 34th St have a pool?
No, 2106 E 34th St does not have a pool.
Does 2106 E 34th St have accessible units?
No, 2106 E 34th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2106 E 34th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2106 E 34th St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
The Landing at Briarcliff
1601 NW 38th St
Kansas City, MO 64116
Altitude 970
6301 N. Klamm Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Roaster's Block
701 Broadway
Kansas City, MO 64105
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary