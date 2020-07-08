All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 17 2019

206 West 5th Street

206 West 5th Street · No Longer Available
Location

206 West 5th Street, Kansas City, MO 64105
River Market

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/baabdba042 ---- This building was originally the Richards & Conover Hardware Company founded after the Civil War. In 1902, Richards & Conover Hardware announced they would construct a building to consolidate their multiple locations into one. The building was constructed between 1902 and 1903. In 1928, an addition was constructed to house offices and retail space. This addition was located at the current pool and patio area. Richards & Conover Hardware had success from 1902 to 1948. They became known as one of the nation&rsquo;s oldest and largest wholesale hardware, iron and steel distributers covering 10 states. The Richards & Conover Hardware building was added to the Historic Registry in 1998, and converted into lofts in the early 2000&rsquo;s.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 West 5th Street have any available units?
206 West 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 206 West 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
206 West 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 West 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 206 West 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 206 West 5th Street offer parking?
No, 206 West 5th Street does not offer parking.
Does 206 West 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 West 5th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 West 5th Street have a pool?
Yes, 206 West 5th Street has a pool.
Does 206 West 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 206 West 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 206 West 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 West 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 West 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 206 West 5th Street has units with air conditioning.

