206 West 5th Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

This building was originally the Richards & Conover Hardware Company founded after the Civil War. In 1902, Richards & Conover Hardware announced they would construct a building to consolidate their multiple locations into one. The building was constructed between 1902 and 1903. In 1928, an addition was constructed to house offices and retail space. This addition was located at the current pool and patio area. Richards & Conover Hardware had success from 1902 to 1948. They became known as one of the nation's oldest and largest wholesale hardware, iron and steel distributers covering 10 states. The Richards & Conover Hardware building was added to the Historic Registry in 1998, and converted into lofts in the early 2000's.