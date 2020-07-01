All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:14 AM

2029 Grand Blvd

2029 Grand Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2029 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64108
Crown Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Live in the heart of Kansas City at the iconic Western Auto complex! This fantastic ground level unit includes a huge private terrace-perfect for outdoor entertaining & relaxation! Condo features include hardwoods, updated kitchen & bath, exposed brick, tall ceilings, stacked laundry unit and double closets in bedroom! Private, gated parking space transfers with condo. Walking distance to the all the Crossroads has to offer- Crown Center, Union Station, Streetcar, restaurants, shopping & more-don't miss!

Please reach out to Mr Mark Straus For more details via: lokmm4213 (AT) gmail DOT com

(RLNE5637576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2029 Grand Blvd have any available units?
2029 Grand Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2029 Grand Blvd have?
Some of 2029 Grand Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2029 Grand Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2029 Grand Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2029 Grand Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2029 Grand Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2029 Grand Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2029 Grand Blvd offers parking.
Does 2029 Grand Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2029 Grand Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2029 Grand Blvd have a pool?
No, 2029 Grand Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2029 Grand Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2029 Grand Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2029 Grand Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2029 Grand Blvd has units with dishwashers.

