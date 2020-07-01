2029 Grand Blvd

Amenities
Live in the heart of Kansas City at the iconic Western Auto complex! This fantastic ground level unit includes a huge private terrace-perfect for outdoor entertaining & relaxation! Condo features include hardwoods, updated kitchen & bath, exposed brick, tall ceilings, stacked laundry unit and double closets in bedroom! Private, gated parking space transfers with condo. Walking distance to the all the Crossroads has to offer- Crown Center, Union Station, Streetcar, restaurants, shopping & more-don't miss!
Please reach out to Mr Mark Straus For more details via: lokmm4213 (AT) gmail DOT com
(RLNE5637576)