2029 Grand Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Live in the heart of Kansas City at the iconic Western Auto complex! This fantastic ground level unit includes a huge private terrace-perfect for outdoor entertaining & relaxation! Condo features include hardwoods, updated kitchen & bath, exposed brick, tall ceilings, stacked laundry unit and double closets in bedroom! Private, gated parking space transfers with condo. Walking distance to the all the Crossroads has to offer- Crown Center, Union Station, Streetcar, restaurants, shopping & more-don't miss!



Please reach out to Mr Mark Straus For more details via: lokmm4213 (AT) gmail DOT com



(RLNE5637576)