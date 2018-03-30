All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
200 E 51st Terr.
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

200 E 51st Terr.

200 East 51st Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

200 East 51st Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64112
South Plaza

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning South Plaza House Coming Soon! - Lease Specials:

6 Month Lease = $1995
15-18 month lease = $2300

This beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home is filled with character and charm!

Featuring solid wood floors throughout the home, original built-ins, stained glass windows & more! All of the lawn care will also be taken care of for you at this property.

This home is located steps from UMKC, Plaza & Loose Park!
Make sure to add this one to your list of must-see properties!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

(RLNE2434854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 E 51st Terr. have any available units?
200 E 51st Terr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 200 E 51st Terr. currently offering any rent specials?
200 E 51st Terr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 E 51st Terr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 E 51st Terr. is pet friendly.
Does 200 E 51st Terr. offer parking?
No, 200 E 51st Terr. does not offer parking.
Does 200 E 51st Terr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 E 51st Terr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 E 51st Terr. have a pool?
No, 200 E 51st Terr. does not have a pool.
Does 200 E 51st Terr. have accessible units?
No, 200 E 51st Terr. does not have accessible units.
Does 200 E 51st Terr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 E 51st Terr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 200 E 51st Terr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 200 E 51st Terr. does not have units with air conditioning.

