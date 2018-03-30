200 E 51st Terr.

Amenities
Stunning South Plaza House Coming Soon! - Lease Specials:
6 Month Lease = $1995
15-18 month lease = $2300
This beautiful 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home is filled with character and charm!
Featuring solid wood floors throughout the home, original built-ins, stained glass windows & more! All of the lawn care will also be taken care of for you at this property.
This home is located steps from UMKC, Plaza & Loose Park!
Make sure to add this one to your list of must-see properties!
Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
(RLNE2434854)