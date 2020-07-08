All apartments in Kansas City
1937 East 71st Terrace
Last updated May 29 2020 at 4:50 PM

1937 East 71st Terrace

1937 East 71st Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1937 East 71st Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64132
East Meyer 7

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located just off Gregory Blvd and the Paseo, this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2-story home has been fully renovated and is now ready for new residents!

Featuring stunning original hardwood floors throughout the entire home, you will surely be impressed with this property from the moment you walk in the front door!  This home has also received a fully renovated kitchen with new cabinetry, countertops, stainless steel appliances, and fixtures as well.  The bathroom has also received a new vanity, tile, and shower.  For an older home, this place sure does feel brand new!

We think the best part of this home is it's location.  You are close to everything Kansas City has to offer within minutes!

Don't miss out, schedule your Rently tour today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1937 East 71st Terrace have any available units?
1937 East 71st Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1937 East 71st Terrace have?
Some of 1937 East 71st Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1937 East 71st Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1937 East 71st Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1937 East 71st Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1937 East 71st Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1937 East 71st Terrace offer parking?
No, 1937 East 71st Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1937 East 71st Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1937 East 71st Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1937 East 71st Terrace have a pool?
No, 1937 East 71st Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1937 East 71st Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1937 East 71st Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1937 East 71st Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1937 East 71st Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

