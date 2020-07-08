1937 East 71st Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located just off Gregory Blvd and the Paseo, this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2-story home has been fully renovated and is now ready for new residents!



Featuring stunning original hardwood floors throughout the entire home, you will surely be impressed with this property from the moment you walk in the front door! This home has also received a fully renovated kitchen with new cabinetry, countertops, stainless steel appliances, and fixtures as well. The bathroom has also received a new vanity, tile, and shower. For an older home, this place sure does feel brand new!



We think the best part of this home is it's location. You are close to everything Kansas City has to offer within minutes!



Don't miss out, schedule your Rently tour today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept housing voucher assistance programs*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

