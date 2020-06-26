1909 Kansas Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127 Washington Weatley
1909 Kansas Ave - Property Id: 122625
Quiet Area - Great 2 Bedroom Available What a GREAT 2 Bedroom One Bath Bungalow Home. Just Down the Street From the Don Bosco Center. LARGE YARD - Partially Fenced. Extra Lot next door included. Off Street Parking. Pet Friendly. Voucher Friendly Too! Ready For Immediate Occupancy. Local Management & Owner. FREE 50" Flat Screen TV with successfully completed lease! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122625 Property Id 122625
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
