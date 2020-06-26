Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1909 Kansas Ave - Property Id: 122625



Quiet Area - Great 2 Bedroom Available

What a GREAT 2 Bedroom One Bath Bungalow Home. Just Down the Street From the Don Bosco Center. LARGE YARD - Partially Fenced. Extra Lot next door included. Off Street Parking. Pet Friendly. Voucher Friendly Too! Ready For Immediate Occupancy. Local Management & Owner. FREE 50" Flat Screen TV with successfully completed lease!

