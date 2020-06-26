All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:23 AM

1909 Kansas Ave

1909 Kansas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1909 Kansas Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
Washington Weatley

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1909 Kansas Ave - Property Id: 122625

Quiet Area - Great 2 Bedroom Available
What a GREAT 2 Bedroom One Bath Bungalow Home. Just Down the Street From the Don Bosco Center. LARGE YARD - Partially Fenced. Extra Lot next door included. Off Street Parking. Pet Friendly. Voucher Friendly Too! Ready For Immediate Occupancy. Local Management & Owner. FREE 50" Flat Screen TV with successfully completed lease!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/122625
Property Id 122625

(RLNE4891849)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1909 Kansas Ave have any available units?
1909 Kansas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1909 Kansas Ave have?
Some of 1909 Kansas Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1909 Kansas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1909 Kansas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1909 Kansas Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1909 Kansas Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1909 Kansas Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1909 Kansas Ave offers parking.
Does 1909 Kansas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1909 Kansas Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1909 Kansas Ave have a pool?
No, 1909 Kansas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1909 Kansas Ave have accessible units?
No, 1909 Kansas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1909 Kansas Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1909 Kansas Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
