1828 East 47th Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Adorable 3 bed, 2 bath house in the Blue Hills neighborhood.

Great location! Easy highway access.

Quick 4 minute walk to Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts.

Hop in the car for a quick 10 minute drive to Westport, 7 minutes to Country Club Plaza and 3 minutes to UMKC.

Walk in your front door to a cozy relaxing living area with a decorative fireplace and high ceilings!

Kitchen comes well equipped with Refrigerator, Oven/Range and Dishwasher! All Black appliances.

Nice bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.

Home has attached garage.

Washer/Dryer In Unit.

Enjoy a large back deck and fenced in backyard.

Tenants pay all utilities.

No pets please.