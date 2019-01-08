All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1828 East 47th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1828 East 47th Terrace
Last updated October 31 2019 at 8:14 AM

1828 East 47th Terrace

1828 East 47th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1828 East 47th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Adorable 3 bed, 2 bath house in the Blue Hills neighborhood.
Great location! Easy highway access.
Quick 4 minute walk to Paseo Academy of Fine and Performing Arts.
Hop in the car for a quick 10 minute drive to Westport, 7 minutes to Country Club Plaza and 3 minutes to UMKC.
Walk in your front door to a cozy relaxing living area with a decorative fireplace and high ceilings!
Kitchen comes well equipped with Refrigerator, Oven/Range and Dishwasher! All Black appliances.
Nice bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.
Home has attached garage.
Washer/Dryer In Unit.
Enjoy a large back deck and fenced in backyard.
Tenants pay all utilities.
No pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1828 East 47th Terrace have any available units?
1828 East 47th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1828 East 47th Terrace have?
Some of 1828 East 47th Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1828 East 47th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1828 East 47th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1828 East 47th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1828 East 47th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1828 East 47th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1828 East 47th Terrace offers parking.
Does 1828 East 47th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1828 East 47th Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1828 East 47th Terrace have a pool?
No, 1828 East 47th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1828 East 47th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1828 East 47th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1828 East 47th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1828 East 47th Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
Cleopatra
3425 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Duke
500 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary