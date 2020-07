Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Close to all your needs! - Property Id: 306522



Close to all of your needs. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bath with large family room. Large covered porch and off street parking. Please do not apply with turbo tenant. Please contact listing agent for application. No turbo tenants applications will be accepted.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1703-e.-50th-st.-kansas-city-mo/306522

Property Id 306522



(RLNE5953768)