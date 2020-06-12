All apartments in Kansas City
15403 East 48th Terrace

15403 East 48th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

15403 East 48th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64136
Country Valley - Hawthorn Square

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
This multi level townhome in a quiet neighborhood is available soon. Features include main floor eat in kitchen, with stove, fridge, and dishwasher. The kitchen overlooks the sunken living room which features a decorative fireplace. The upper level features a skylight, 2 bedrooms, and a bath. The master bedroom is very spacious. There is an unfinished basement with laundry hookups, a 1 car attached garage, private back patio, & central air. Tenant pays all utilities. (lights, water and gas)

Vouchers: Yes

$60 app fee
**1 year lease: $875
** 2 year lease: $850
Sorry, NO PETS. Please visit our website for properties that do allow pets.

** Qualification Criteria and deposit info can be found here: http://www.alpinekansascity.com/?page_id=1025

**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15403 East 48th Terrace have any available units?
15403 East 48th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 15403 East 48th Terrace have?
Some of 15403 East 48th Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15403 East 48th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
15403 East 48th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15403 East 48th Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 15403 East 48th Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 15403 East 48th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 15403 East 48th Terrace offers parking.
Does 15403 East 48th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15403 East 48th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15403 East 48th Terrace have a pool?
No, 15403 East 48th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 15403 East 48th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 15403 East 48th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 15403 East 48th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15403 East 48th Terrace has units with dishwashers.

