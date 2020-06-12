15403 East 48th Terrace

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

This multi level townhome in a quiet neighborhood is available soon. Features include main floor eat in kitchen, with stove, fridge, and dishwasher. The kitchen overlooks the sunken living room which features a decorative fireplace. The upper level features a skylight, 2 bedrooms, and a bath. The master bedroom is very spacious. There is an unfinished basement with laundry hookups, a 1 car attached garage, private back patio, & central air. Tenant pays all utilities. (lights, water and gas)



Vouchers: Yes



$60 app fee

**1 year lease: $875

** 2 year lease: $850

Sorry, NO PETS. Please visit our website for properties that do allow pets.



** Qualification Criteria and deposit info can be found here: http://www.alpinekansascity.com/?page_id=1025



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.



*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.