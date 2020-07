Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Charming Bungalow Inside and Out located at 1406 E. 45th St, KCMO.



Just minutes from the Plaza!

Quick access to Hwy 71!



Sun Room, Living and Dining Room All Boast Crown Molding.



Home is move in ready with beautiful new dark walnut hardwood floors and paint throughout, newer cabinets, and bathroom/kitchen is tile.

New HVAC system and hot water tank.



Rent $850

Deposit $850



Apply at www.dwellkcproperties.com

call 816-288-5551 to inquire about the home.