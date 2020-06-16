1304 NE 88th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Northland Home for Rent! 3 Bedroom $1000/Month - Check out the BEST value in the Northland for rent! Move-in ready. Neighborhood in a popular area of Claycomo close to shopping, restaurants, and highway access! Get it before it's gone! The nearby schools are Clardy Elementary, Antioch Middle and Oak Park High.



Applications found at www.rentkc.net



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no extensive criminal history, proof of net income 3 times the rental amount, good credit/rental history.



(RLNE3840078)