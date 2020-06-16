All apartments in Kansas City
1304 NE 88th Street
1304 NE 88th Street

1304 Northeast 88th Street · (309) 786-3955
Location

1304 Northeast 88th Street, Kansas City, MO 64155
Gashland

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1304 NE 88th Street · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1026 sqft

Amenities

Northland Home for Rent! 3 Bedroom $1000/Month - Check out the BEST value in the Northland for rent! Move-in ready. Neighborhood in a popular area of Claycomo close to shopping, restaurants, and highway access! Get it before it's gone! The nearby schools are Clardy Elementary, Antioch Middle and Oak Park High.

Applications found at www.rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no extensive criminal history, proof of net income 3 times the rental amount, good credit/rental history.

(RLNE3840078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 NE 88th Street have any available units?
1304 NE 88th Street has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 NE 88th Street have?
Some of 1304 NE 88th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 NE 88th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1304 NE 88th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 NE 88th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 NE 88th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1304 NE 88th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1304 NE 88th Street does offer parking.
Does 1304 NE 88th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 NE 88th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 NE 88th Street have a pool?
No, 1304 NE 88th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1304 NE 88th Street have accessible units?
No, 1304 NE 88th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 NE 88th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 NE 88th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
