12535 E 56th St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/df0a5c5089 ---- Tons of space and charm in this 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home. Features fully equipped kitchen, dining area, great room with floor to ceiling windows and fireplace, 2 bedrooms and bonus room that could be used as a den or additional bedroom on the main level with 2 full baths and washer/dryer hookups. Walkout basement finished with additional family room and 2 spacious bedrooms and another full bath. 2 Car Garage. End of Cul-de-sac location. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Car Garage 3 Bath 4 Bedroom Bonus Room Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Finished Basement Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups