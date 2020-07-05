All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 12535 E 56th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
12535 E 56th St
Last updated June 12 2019 at 9:15 PM

12535 E 56th St

12535 East 56th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12535 East 56th Street, Kansas City, MO 64133
Fairway Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/df0a5c5089 ---- Tons of space and charm in this 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Home. Features fully equipped kitchen, dining area, great room with floor to ceiling windows and fireplace, 2 bedrooms and bonus room that could be used as a den or additional bedroom on the main level with 2 full baths and washer/dryer hookups. Walkout basement finished with additional family room and 2 spacious bedrooms and another full bath. 2 Car Garage. End of Cul-de-sac location. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Car Garage 3 Bath 4 Bedroom Bonus Room Carpet Central Air Deck/Patio Finished Basement Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12535 E 56th St have any available units?
12535 E 56th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 12535 E 56th St have?
Some of 12535 E 56th St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12535 E 56th St currently offering any rent specials?
12535 E 56th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12535 E 56th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12535 E 56th St is pet friendly.
Does 12535 E 56th St offer parking?
Yes, 12535 E 56th St offers parking.
Does 12535 E 56th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12535 E 56th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12535 E 56th St have a pool?
No, 12535 E 56th St does not have a pool.
Does 12535 E 56th St have accessible units?
No, 12535 E 56th St does not have accessible units.
Does 12535 E 56th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12535 E 56th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northland Heights
3800 NW Barry Rd
Kansas City, MO 64154
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive
Kansas City, MO 64154
600 Central Street
600 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116
Falcon Point
829 Northwest 79 Terrace
Kansas City, MO 64118
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary