Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 gym pool

Another great listing from Trevor and Renters Warehouse! This home located at 12316 Oak St in Kansas City will be available on July 15th, 2020. The owner has asked for no showings until Saturday May 30th. I do have a tour set for 9:00 am on this day so please come take a look! This house is in a great location just north of E Blue Ridge Blvd and close to Holmes Rd. This split level 4 Bed 3 Bath has a great layout with a spacious kitchen, an eat in option and a sun porch off the back of the home. Large master bedroom with ensuite bathroom that includes a jacuzzi tub. Fully fenced in backyard! This home does NOT allow pets and does NOT accept housing vouchers or Section 8. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent with good credit and good rental history. The application fee is $45 for each person 18 or older that will be in the home and the deposit is equal to one month's rent. Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for lawn care/snow removal. You don't want to miss this great opportunity to call this place home! Call 816-266-4935 or email to schedule your showing today!!