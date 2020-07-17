Amenities
120 Woodbridge Lane Available 11/14/19 {120} Woodbridge Townhome + Quiet Cul De Sac + Two Car Garage + Community Pool - Maintenance provided community in charming Woodbridge
Quiet cul de sac, end unit!
Main level features large Great Room with Built-in Storage and wood burning fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen with Built ins and Master bedroom/bathroom
Fabulous deck off of the dining room, First floor laundry!
Upper level features a loft/bonus room overlooking the Great Room- perfect for a study or office- and second bedroom/bathroom
Finished lower level with second living space. Two car garage!
Sorry, no pets. No smokers, please.
Great Room 21x13 MBR 13x12
Formal D/R-15x10 Loft/Bonus Room 13X12
Kitchen-17x9 Lower Level/Rec Room 22X11
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2974305)