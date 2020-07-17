All apartments in Kansas City
120 Woodbridge Lane
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

120 Woodbridge Lane

120 Woodbridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

120 Woodbridge Lane, Kansas City, MO 64145
Woodbridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
120 Woodbridge Lane Available 11/14/19 {120} Woodbridge Townhome + Quiet Cul De Sac + Two Car Garage + Community Pool - Maintenance provided community in charming Woodbridge

Quiet cul de sac, end unit!

Main level features large Great Room with Built-in Storage and wood burning fireplace, Formal Dining Room, Eat in Kitchen with Built ins and Master bedroom/bathroom

Fabulous deck off of the dining room, First floor laundry!

Upper level features a loft/bonus room overlooking the Great Room- perfect for a study or office- and second bedroom/bathroom

Finished lower level with second living space. Two car garage!

Sorry, no pets. No smokers, please.

Great Room 21x13 MBR 13x12
Formal D/R-15x10 Loft/Bonus Room 13X12
Kitchen-17x9 Lower Level/Rec Room 22X11

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2974305)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Woodbridge Lane have any available units?
120 Woodbridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 Woodbridge Lane have?
Some of 120 Woodbridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Woodbridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
120 Woodbridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Woodbridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 120 Woodbridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 120 Woodbridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 120 Woodbridge Lane offers parking.
Does 120 Woodbridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Woodbridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Woodbridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 120 Woodbridge Lane has a pool.
Does 120 Woodbridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 120 Woodbridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Woodbridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Woodbridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
