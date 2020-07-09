All apartments in Kansas City
1166 E 76th Terrace
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:20 AM

1166 E 76th Terrace

1166 East 76th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1166 East 76th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64131
East Meyer 6

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9055c2107f ---- We love the great curb appeal with this 2-story house with charming details like arched doorways, built-in storage, decorative fireplace and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Located near food and shopping, with bus lines within walking distance. One and a half bathrooms make this house great for families! *$40 application fee for all adults residing at the property full-time *No evictions - no exceptions *No felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Security deposit is equal to 1 month's rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1166 E 76th Terrace have any available units?
1166 E 76th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1166 E 76th Terrace have?
Some of 1166 E 76th Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1166 E 76th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1166 E 76th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1166 E 76th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1166 E 76th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1166 E 76th Terrace offer parking?
No, 1166 E 76th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1166 E 76th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1166 E 76th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1166 E 76th Terrace have a pool?
No, 1166 E 76th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1166 E 76th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1166 E 76th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1166 E 76th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1166 E 76th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

