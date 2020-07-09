1166 E 76th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9055c2107f ---- We love the great curb appeal with this 2-story house with charming details like arched doorways, built-in storage, decorative fireplace and gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Located near food and shopping, with bus lines within walking distance. One and a half bathrooms make this house great for families! *$40 application fee for all adults residing at the property full-time *No evictions - no exceptions *No felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Security deposit is equal to 1 month's rent *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit *Resident is responsible for all utilities To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!