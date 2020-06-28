All apartments in Kansas City
11415 Ditman Ave
Last updated September 17 2019 at 1:48 AM

11415 Ditman Ave

11415 Ditman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11415 Ditman Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LEASE PENDING - Lease Pending!!
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/990796?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Check out this amazing open floor plan!! Large living room with large windows and plenty of natural light. Nice open kitchen with ceramic tile floor and back splash. Upgraded counter tops and cabinets. Large dining area, walk out to the covered patio for BBQ's. Nice size rooms and closets. Refinished hardwoods bedroom level. Beautiful bath with tile shower. Unfinished basement, 1 Car Garage. HUGE fenced backyard.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5118406)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11415 Ditman Ave have any available units?
11415 Ditman Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11415 Ditman Ave have?
Some of 11415 Ditman Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11415 Ditman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11415 Ditman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11415 Ditman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11415 Ditman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11415 Ditman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11415 Ditman Ave offers parking.
Does 11415 Ditman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11415 Ditman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11415 Ditman Ave have a pool?
No, 11415 Ditman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11415 Ditman Ave have accessible units?
No, 11415 Ditman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11415 Ditman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11415 Ditman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
