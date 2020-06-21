11414 Spring Valley Road

Amenities

11414 Spring Valley, Kansas City, MO. This 1,500 Sq ft property has 4 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. New Everything. Amazing tile work in the kitchen and bathrooms. Nice deck in the back and nice fenced in yard. New Appliances Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher in your spacious kitchen. Central Air Conditioning. Attached garage. The home is available NOW but you can still schedule a viewing by calling 816-863-7538. To qualify, monthly income should be 3 x base rent, good credit and no evictions. There is a $45 application fee, and rent, security deposit ($1,000) and $157 due at lease signing. Pets are negotiable for a non refundable security deposit.