Last updated April 3 2020 at 10:15 PM

11414 Spring Valley Road

11414 Spring Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

11414 Spring Valley Road, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
11414 Spring Valley, Kansas City, MO. This 1,500 Sq ft property has 4 bedrooms and 2 Full bathrooms. New Everything. Amazing tile work in the kitchen and bathrooms. Nice deck in the back and nice fenced in yard. New Appliances Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher in your spacious kitchen. Central Air Conditioning. Attached garage. The home is available NOW but you can still schedule a viewing by calling 816-863-7538. To qualify, monthly income should be 3 x base rent, good credit and no evictions. There is a $45 application fee, and rent, security deposit ($1,000) and $157 due at lease signing. Pets are negotiable for a non refundable security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11414 Spring Valley Road have any available units?
11414 Spring Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11414 Spring Valley Road have?
Some of 11414 Spring Valley Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11414 Spring Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
11414 Spring Valley Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11414 Spring Valley Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 11414 Spring Valley Road is pet friendly.
Does 11414 Spring Valley Road offer parking?
Yes, 11414 Spring Valley Road does offer parking.
Does 11414 Spring Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11414 Spring Valley Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11414 Spring Valley Road have a pool?
No, 11414 Spring Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 11414 Spring Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 11414 Spring Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11414 Spring Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11414 Spring Valley Road has units with dishwashers.
