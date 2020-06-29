All apartments in Kansas City
11351 Sycamore Terrace

Location

11351 Sycamore Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom ranch has been updated with new paint and flooring throughout. Kitchen has stove, fridge and dishwasher. Full unfinished basement for storage and laundry hookups. Bathroom has ceramic tile. There is a 1 car garage, fenced yard, and central air.
Section 8 welcome, with 3 bedroom vouchers ONLY.

$60 app fee
1 year lease - $995
2 year lease - $950
$250 pet fee, per pet, inquire within

See qualifications and deposit info here: http://www.alpinekansascity.com/?page_id=1025

*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11351 Sycamore Terrace have any available units?
11351 Sycamore Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11351 Sycamore Terrace have?
Some of 11351 Sycamore Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11351 Sycamore Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11351 Sycamore Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11351 Sycamore Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 11351 Sycamore Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 11351 Sycamore Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 11351 Sycamore Terrace offers parking.
Does 11351 Sycamore Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11351 Sycamore Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11351 Sycamore Terrace have a pool?
No, 11351 Sycamore Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 11351 Sycamore Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11351 Sycamore Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11351 Sycamore Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11351 Sycamore Terrace has units with dishwashers.

