11218 North Virginia Avenue

Receive $300 off your first month's rent if leased and moved in before July 5th!

LOCATION! LOCATION! Located in the Staley High school district! There is plenty of room in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath raised ranch home with formal living, dining & finished rec room. The master bedroom has a separate convenient bath & shower. The rec room features a brick fireplace & convenient 1/2 bath. The sub-basement is perfect for storage & contains a separate room for a hobby, workout or office. This home is situated on a gorgeous park-like lot with mature trees & enchanting bridge to back of property. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.