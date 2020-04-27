All apartments in Kansas City
11218 North Virginia Avenue
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

11218 North Virginia Avenue

11218 North Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11218 North Virginia Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Receive $300 off your first month's rent if leased and moved in before July 5th!
LOCATION! LOCATION! Located in the Staley High school district! There is plenty of room in this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath raised ranch home with formal living, dining & finished rec room. The master bedroom has a separate convenient bath & shower. The rec room features a brick fireplace & convenient 1/2 bath. The sub-basement is perfect for storage & contains a separate room for a hobby, workout or office. This home is situated on a gorgeous park-like lot with mature trees & enchanting bridge to back of property. "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11218 North Virginia Avenue have any available units?
11218 North Virginia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11218 North Virginia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11218 North Virginia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11218 North Virginia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11218 North Virginia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11218 North Virginia Avenue offer parking?
No, 11218 North Virginia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11218 North Virginia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11218 North Virginia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11218 North Virginia Avenue have a pool?
No, 11218 North Virginia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11218 North Virginia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11218 North Virginia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11218 North Virginia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11218 North Virginia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11218 North Virginia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11218 North Virginia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
