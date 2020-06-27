All apartments in Kansas City
11217 Palmer Ave

11217 Palmer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11217 Palmer Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
furnished
carpet
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

This 4 bedroom 1.5 bath, 1,056 sf home is located in Kansas City, MO. This home features plush carpeting throughout, kitchen with white appliances, and dining area. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com.

Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowners Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.

Rents are subject to change at any time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11217 Palmer Ave have any available units?
11217 Palmer Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11217 Palmer Ave have?
Some of 11217 Palmer Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11217 Palmer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11217 Palmer Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11217 Palmer Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 11217 Palmer Ave is pet friendly.
Does 11217 Palmer Ave offer parking?
No, 11217 Palmer Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11217 Palmer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11217 Palmer Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11217 Palmer Ave have a pool?
No, 11217 Palmer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11217 Palmer Ave have accessible units?
No, 11217 Palmer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11217 Palmer Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11217 Palmer Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
