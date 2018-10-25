All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 3 2020 at 10:05 AM

11212 N Manchester Ave

11212 North Manchester Avenue · (816) 842-2100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

11212 North Manchester Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64157

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 11212 N Manchester Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
11212 N Manchester Ave Available 08/01/20 Come see this BEAUTIFUL home in Auburndale Estates!!!!! - Hurry this one will not last, Liberty Schools, Kansas City Address and a sought-after neighborhood.

Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and whirlpool tub, 3 guest bedrooms and 3 full baths. Kitchen has granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances. Laundry room located by kitchen. Living room with lots of natural light and stone fireplace, plus a finished basement with a huge Rec area and bar for entertaining, Covered Deck over looking large fenced back yard with a kids play set to boot.

Owners pay for HOA fees. Tenant responsible for gas, electric,water and trash.

(RLNE5304731)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11212 N Manchester Ave have any available units?
11212 N Manchester Ave has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11212 N Manchester Ave have?
Some of 11212 N Manchester Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11212 N Manchester Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11212 N Manchester Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11212 N Manchester Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11212 N Manchester Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 11212 N Manchester Ave offer parking?
No, 11212 N Manchester Ave does not offer parking.
Does 11212 N Manchester Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11212 N Manchester Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11212 N Manchester Ave have a pool?
Yes, 11212 N Manchester Ave has a pool.
Does 11212 N Manchester Ave have accessible units?
No, 11212 N Manchester Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11212 N Manchester Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 11212 N Manchester Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
