Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters stainless steel walk in closets pool

11212 N Manchester Ave Available 08/01/20 Come see this BEAUTIFUL home in Auburndale Estates!!!!! - Hurry this one will not last, Liberty Schools, Kansas City Address and a sought-after neighborhood.



Large master bedroom with walk-in closet and whirlpool tub, 3 guest bedrooms and 3 full baths. Kitchen has granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances. Laundry room located by kitchen. Living room with lots of natural light and stone fireplace, plus a finished basement with a huge Rec area and bar for entertaining, Covered Deck over looking large fenced back yard with a kids play set to boot.



Owners pay for HOA fees. Tenant responsible for gas, electric,water and trash.



(RLNE5304731)