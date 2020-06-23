All apartments in Kansas City
Location

112 North Quincy Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123
North India Mound

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
AVAILABLE 3/31! Cozy Single Family - Newly rehabbed single family home in Budd Park Place. Property is close to major highway access.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance and a two-year-lease.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, bit it is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

Disclaimer: School attendance zone boundaries are supplied by Maponics and are subject to change. Check with the applicable school district prior to making a decision based on these boundaries.

(RLNE4570931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 N. Quincy Avenue have any available units?
112 N. Quincy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 N. Quincy Avenue have?
Some of 112 N. Quincy Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 N. Quincy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
112 N. Quincy Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 N. Quincy Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 N. Quincy Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 112 N. Quincy Avenue offer parking?
No, 112 N. Quincy Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 112 N. Quincy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 N. Quincy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 N. Quincy Avenue have a pool?
No, 112 N. Quincy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 112 N. Quincy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 112 N. Quincy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 112 N. Quincy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 N. Quincy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
