1114 W. 46th Street

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c30e8b107e ---- Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Level Condo in the West Plaza area of Kansas City! This lovely condo offers secured entry . The kitchen features stainless steel appliances with fancy organization pull-outs to meet all your kitchen storage needs, and a huge picture window to bring in lots of natural light. This unit also features two decent sized bedrooms and a quaint bathroom with oversized shower, and a private deck off the living room. There is a stackable washer/dryer in unit with W/D hookups for larger personal units in the shared basement. This basement also includes a large private 10x10?lockable cage for your personal storage needs. This cutie is just a short walk to Plaza shopping and restaurants! Showings available beginning July 15. Available NOW! Lease Term: 12 Months Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn care, snow removal, and water. Utilities Paid By Tenant: Electric, Gas, Cable ? Google Fiber is installed in the unit. Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit