All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1114 W. 46th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1114 W. 46th Street
Last updated July 27 2019 at 4:40 PM

1114 W. 46th Street

1114 West 46th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
West Plaza
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1114 West 46th Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
West Plaza

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c30e8b107e ---- Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Level Condo in the West Plaza area of Kansas City! This lovely condo offers secured entry . The kitchen features stainless steel appliances with fancy organization pull-outs to meet all your kitchen storage needs, and a huge picture window to bring in lots of natural light. This unit also features two decent sized bedrooms and a quaint bathroom with oversized shower, and a private deck off the living room. There is a stackable washer/dryer in unit with W/D hookups for larger personal units in the shared basement. This basement also includes a large private 10x10?lockable cage for your personal storage needs. This cutie is just a short walk to Plaza shopping and restaurants! Showings available beginning July 15. Available NOW! Lease Term: 12 Months Utilities Included in Rent: Lawn care, snow removal, and water. Utilities Paid By Tenant: Electric, Gas, Cable ? Google Fiber is installed in the unit. Pet Policy: 2 under 25 lbs. each - $500 per pet deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 W. 46th Street have any available units?
1114 W. 46th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1114 W. 46th Street have?
Some of 1114 W. 46th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 W. 46th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1114 W. 46th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 W. 46th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1114 W. 46th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1114 W. 46th Street offer parking?
No, 1114 W. 46th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1114 W. 46th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1114 W. 46th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 W. 46th Street have a pool?
No, 1114 W. 46th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1114 W. 46th Street have accessible units?
No, 1114 W. 46th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 W. 46th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 W. 46th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave
Kansas City, MO 64119
Staley Crossing
9535 N Main St
Kansas City, MO 64155
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
Stockyards Place
1515 Genessee St
Kansas City, MO 64102
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary