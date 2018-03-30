All apartments in Kansas City
11115 N Jefferson Street

11115 North Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

11115 North Jefferson Street, Kansas City, MO 64155

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Newer Three Bedroom / Two Bath Rental Home in Bristol Park Community - This home built in 2015, boasts three bedroom, two bath home has the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.
Our Patriot floor plan gives room to a nice spacious kitchen open to an equally nice sized living area.

Luxury vinyl plank is found in all the common areas so its perfect for easy cleaning.

This home also has a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play.

This home is worth a look...

Bristol Park community is located in north Kansas City, giving you easy access to Hwy 169 and minutes from I-435 interchange.
It is also located close to Anne Garney Park & New Mark Middle School.

Bristol Park is an HOA community with access to the community pool and clubhouse (Dues paid by landlord)

Ask about our HomeTown Hero program that could save $200 off the first month's rent!

Utilize the self-showing system on this property here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/973076?source=marketing

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE5101159)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11115 N Jefferson Street have any available units?
11115 N Jefferson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11115 N Jefferson Street have?
Some of 11115 N Jefferson Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11115 N Jefferson Street currently offering any rent specials?
11115 N Jefferson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11115 N Jefferson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11115 N Jefferson Street is pet friendly.
Does 11115 N Jefferson Street offer parking?
No, 11115 N Jefferson Street does not offer parking.
Does 11115 N Jefferson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11115 N Jefferson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11115 N Jefferson Street have a pool?
Yes, 11115 N Jefferson Street has a pool.
Does 11115 N Jefferson Street have accessible units?
No, 11115 N Jefferson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11115 N Jefferson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11115 N Jefferson Street does not have units with dishwashers.
