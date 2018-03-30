11115 N Jefferson Street

Amenities

Beautiful Newer Three Bedroom / Two Bath Rental Home in Bristol Park Community - This home built in 2015, boasts three bedroom, two bath home has the perfect floor plan for people that love to entertain.

Our Patriot floor plan gives room to a nice spacious kitchen open to an equally nice sized living area.



Luxury vinyl plank is found in all the common areas so its perfect for easy cleaning.



This home also has a full unfinished basement with room for storage, possibly an office or craft area, plus room for the kids to play.



This home is worth a look...



Bristol Park community is located in north Kansas City, giving you easy access to Hwy 169 and minutes from I-435 interchange.

It is also located close to Anne Garney Park & New Mark Middle School.



Bristol Park is an HOA community with access to the community pool and clubhouse (Dues paid by landlord)



