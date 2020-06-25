All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 10719 Bristol Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
10719 Bristol Terrace
Last updated August 21 2019 at 6:06 PM

10719 Bristol Terrace

10719 Bristol Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10719 Bristol Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well maintained home in the Ruskin Heights neigborhood that is only 12 years old! Nice open concept with one level living. All of the bedrooms are great sizes! Close highway access as well! "Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!” CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10719 Bristol Terrace have any available units?
10719 Bristol Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 10719 Bristol Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
10719 Bristol Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10719 Bristol Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 10719 Bristol Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 10719 Bristol Terrace offer parking?
No, 10719 Bristol Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 10719 Bristol Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10719 Bristol Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10719 Bristol Terrace have a pool?
No, 10719 Bristol Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 10719 Bristol Terrace have accessible units?
No, 10719 Bristol Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 10719 Bristol Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 10719 Bristol Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10719 Bristol Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 10719 Bristol Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Market Station
240 W 2nd St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Brighton Creek Apartments
8111 N Denver Ave
Kansas City, MO 64119
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
Summit on Quality Hill
1200 Washington St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Stuart Hall
2121 Central Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Newbern
525 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary