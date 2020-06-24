All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 25 2019 at 9:09 PM

10500 Manchester Avenue

10500 Manchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10500 Manchester Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Hickman Mills South

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carpet
refrigerator
3 bedroom one and a half bath, newer carpet, dishwasher, fridge. Walkout basement, with half bath and laundry room. Sits inside a cul-de-sac. Great neighborhood.

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

**Photos requested 3/20**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10500 Manchester Avenue have any available units?
10500 Manchester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10500 Manchester Avenue have?
Some of 10500 Manchester Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10500 Manchester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10500 Manchester Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10500 Manchester Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10500 Manchester Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10500 Manchester Avenue offer parking?
No, 10500 Manchester Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10500 Manchester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10500 Manchester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10500 Manchester Avenue have a pool?
No, 10500 Manchester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10500 Manchester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10500 Manchester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10500 Manchester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10500 Manchester Avenue has units with dishwashers.
