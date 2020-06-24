10500 Manchester Avenue

Amenities
3 bedroom one and a half bath, newer carpet, dishwasher, fridge. Walkout basement, with half bath and laundry room. Sits inside a cul-de-sac. Great neighborhood.
"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”
CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
**Photos requested 3/20**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.