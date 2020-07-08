10415 Wallace Avenue

Amenities

Impress your friends and family with this stunning remodel straight from a design magazine! We've invested nearly $50,000 in renovations to make a great home for you. The open concept kitchen is perfect for entertaining or family meals where you can enjoy granite countertops, brand new cabinets and updated appliances. Your busy family can spread out and relax with the two different living spaces. The Master Bedroom with en suite bath is great to have - you deserve it. Large, private backyard is great for BBQs and provides plenty of room for the kids to run and get all their energy out before bedtime! Just minutes from south Kansas City, Longview Lake offers 930 acres of water entertainment and 14 picturesque shelters. Get away with the whole family for an exciting day of power boating, water skiing, jet skiing or a relaxing pontoon boat ride. You can also get a tan and go for a swim at the beach.Initial deposit is $1500. Your furry friends are welcome here! First pet is initial $300 cleaning fee and $150 cleaning fee for each additional pet. Your pets pay $25/month pet rent. Price listed is for 18 month lease option. We offer the following lease terms for this home. Please let us know what works best for your family.

15 month lease term - $1,450/month

18 month lease term - $1,425/month

24 month lease term - $1,400/month



Applicant Criteria

1. Monthly income is 3 ties the monthly rent

2. Clean background check

3. No prior evictions



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.