Last updated November 12 2019 at 4:28 AM

10415 Wallace Avenue

10415 Wallace Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10415 Wallace Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Hickman Mills South

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Impress your friends and family with this stunning remodel straight from a design magazine! We've invested nearly $50,000 in renovations to make a great home for you. The open concept kitchen is perfect for entertaining or family meals where you can enjoy granite countertops, brand new cabinets and updated appliances. Your busy family can spread out and relax with the two different living spaces. The Master Bedroom with en suite bath is great to have - you deserve it. Large, private backyard is great for BBQs and provides plenty of room for the kids to run and get all their energy out before bedtime! Just minutes from south Kansas City, Longview Lake offers 930 acres of water entertainment and 14 picturesque shelters. Get away with the whole family for an exciting day of power boating, water skiing, jet skiing or a relaxing pontoon boat ride. You can also get a tan and go for a swim at the beach.Initial deposit is $1500. Your furry friends are welcome here! First pet is initial $300 cleaning fee and $150 cleaning fee for each additional pet. Your pets pay $25/month pet rent. Price listed is for 18 month lease option. We offer the following lease terms for this home. Please let us know what works best for your family.
15 month lease term - $1,450/month
18 month lease term - $1,425/month
24 month lease term - $1,400/month

Applicant Criteria
1. Monthly income is 3 ties the monthly rent
2. Clean background check
3. No prior evictions

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10415 Wallace Avenue have any available units?
10415 Wallace Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10415 Wallace Avenue have?
Some of 10415 Wallace Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10415 Wallace Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10415 Wallace Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10415 Wallace Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10415 Wallace Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10415 Wallace Avenue offer parking?
No, 10415 Wallace Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10415 Wallace Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10415 Wallace Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10415 Wallace Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10415 Wallace Avenue has a pool.
Does 10415 Wallace Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10415 Wallace Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10415 Wallace Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10415 Wallace Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

