10221 Drury Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

10221 Drury Ave

10221 Drury Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10221 Drury Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Fairlane

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious South KC Home-Showing NOW!! - Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1305807?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

3 bedroom 1 bath, 2 bedrooms on upper level and 1 large bedroom is in the 2/3 finished basement. This lovely home has hardwoods throughout. New flooring in kitchen and bath. The basement is finished and has a garage through entrance. The huge backyard is fenced and has a patio for barbecuing and a concrete patio directly out the back French doors. This home is located only 1 block from the new Cerner campus off Banister Road. This house will not last long. Excellent highway access from this location!!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5593044)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10221 Drury Ave have any available units?
10221 Drury Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10221 Drury Ave have?
Some of 10221 Drury Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10221 Drury Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10221 Drury Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10221 Drury Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10221 Drury Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10221 Drury Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10221 Drury Ave offers parking.
Does 10221 Drury Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10221 Drury Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10221 Drury Ave have a pool?
No, 10221 Drury Ave does not have a pool.
Does 10221 Drury Ave have accessible units?
No, 10221 Drury Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10221 Drury Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10221 Drury Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

