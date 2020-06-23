All apartments in Kansas City
10005 Hillcrest Rd

10005 Hillcrest Road · No Longer Available
Location

10005 Hillcrest Road, Kansas City, MO 64134
Fairlane

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Come see this freshly painted home that is move in ready! There is a lot of space here with a full partially finished basement that is accessible directly from the living space, full garage, extra parking, and nice fenced in back yard. The floors are lovely with hardwoods in the bedrooms and new carpet in the main living area. Upstairs features a full bathroom and an additional half bath is in the basement, along with washer and dryer hookups. Kitchen has gas range and refrigerator present.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10005 Hillcrest Rd have any available units?
10005 Hillcrest Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 10005 Hillcrest Rd have?
Some of 10005 Hillcrest Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10005 Hillcrest Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10005 Hillcrest Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10005 Hillcrest Rd pet-friendly?
No, 10005 Hillcrest Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 10005 Hillcrest Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10005 Hillcrest Rd does offer parking.
Does 10005 Hillcrest Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10005 Hillcrest Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10005 Hillcrest Rd have a pool?
No, 10005 Hillcrest Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10005 Hillcrest Rd have accessible units?
No, 10005 Hillcrest Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10005 Hillcrest Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10005 Hillcrest Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
