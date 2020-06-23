10005 Hillcrest Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this freshly painted home that is move in ready! There is a lot of space here with a full partially finished basement that is accessible directly from the living space, full garage, extra parking, and nice fenced in back yard. The floors are lovely with hardwoods in the bedrooms and new carpet in the main living area. Upstairs features a full bathroom and an additional half bath is in the basement, along with washer and dryer hookups. Kitchen has gas range and refrigerator present.