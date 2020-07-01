9902 E. 34th St. S.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Independence Home - Come and check out this cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home located just off Hwy 40 and I-70! Just minutes from the stadiums, shopping, entertainment and more!



This home has been nicely updated with new countertops and beautiful stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and the bathroom also features all-new fixtures and flooring and tile.



One of our favorite features of this home is the stunning original hardwood floors that have been beautifully refinished!



Make sure to check out the large backyard too!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*We do not accept any housing voucher assistant programs*



(RLNE5200492)