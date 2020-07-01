All apartments in Independence
9902 E. 34th St. S.
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:44 PM

9902 E. 34th St. S.

9902 East 34th Street South · No Longer Available
Location

9902 East 34th Street South, Independence, MO 64052
Rock Creek South

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Independence Home - Come and check out this cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home located just off Hwy 40 and I-70! Just minutes from the stadiums, shopping, entertainment and more!

This home has been nicely updated with new countertops and beautiful stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, and the bathroom also features all-new fixtures and flooring and tile.

One of our favorite features of this home is the stunning original hardwood floors that have been beautifully refinished!

Make sure to check out the large backyard too!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*We do not accept any housing voucher assistant programs*

(RLNE5200492)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9902 E. 34th St. S. have any available units?
9902 E. 34th St. S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 9902 E. 34th St. S. have?
Some of 9902 E. 34th St. S.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9902 E. 34th St. S. currently offering any rent specials?
9902 E. 34th St. S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9902 E. 34th St. S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9902 E. 34th St. S. is pet friendly.
Does 9902 E. 34th St. S. offer parking?
No, 9902 E. 34th St. S. does not offer parking.
Does 9902 E. 34th St. S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9902 E. 34th St. S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9902 E. 34th St. S. have a pool?
No, 9902 E. 34th St. S. does not have a pool.
Does 9902 E. 34th St. S. have accessible units?
No, 9902 E. 34th St. S. does not have accessible units.
Does 9902 E. 34th St. S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9902 E. 34th St. S. does not have units with dishwashers.

