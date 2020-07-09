3320 S Oxford Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup parking air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/77f88ea003 ---- Nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Features eat-in kitchen with refrigerator and stove, large living room, and secured entry. Storage lockers available at no additional charge. Washer/Dryer Hookups. No pets please. $85 monthly water charge. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! 1 Bath 2 Bedroom Carpet Central Air Miniblinds Off Street Parking Stove Vinyl Flooring Washer/Dryer Hookups