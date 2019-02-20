All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 2226 S. Overton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
2226 S. Overton
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:36 PM

2226 S. Overton

2226 South Overton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2226 South Overton Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Hill Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To schedule a self-viewing or to be added to the waitlist for viewing please visit sbdhousing.com/kc-rentals-1 or call 816.463.4098 to schedule. Through that portal, you will be able to set the date and time for the home you wish to view!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2226 S. Overton have any available units?
2226 S. Overton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 2226 S. Overton currently offering any rent specials?
2226 S. Overton isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2226 S. Overton pet-friendly?
Yes, 2226 S. Overton is pet friendly.
Does 2226 S. Overton offer parking?
No, 2226 S. Overton does not offer parking.
Does 2226 S. Overton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2226 S. Overton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2226 S. Overton have a pool?
No, 2226 S. Overton does not have a pool.
Does 2226 S. Overton have accessible units?
No, 2226 S. Overton does not have accessible units.
Does 2226 S. Overton have units with dishwashers?
No, 2226 S. Overton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2226 S. Overton have units with air conditioning?
No, 2226 S. Overton does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City