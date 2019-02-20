2226 South Overton Avenue, Independence, MO 64052 Hill Park
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To schedule a self-viewing or to be added to the waitlist for viewing please visit sbdhousing.com/kc-rentals-1 or call 816.463.4098 to schedule. Through that portal, you will be able to set the date and time for the home you wish to view!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2226 S. Overton have any available units?
2226 S. Overton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.