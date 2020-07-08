All apartments in Independence
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2214 S. Overton Avenue

2214 South Overton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2214 South Overton Avenue, Independence, MO 64052
Hill Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute updated Independence bungalow, dont miss out.... schedule a viewing today!

We require all adults over 18 years old to fill out an application and pay the $35 application fee (per person- even if you are married).

*** Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. ***

http://www.sbdhousing.com/tenant_resources.php

Typical SBD Housing properties are fully updated with new flooring, appliances, plumbing and light fixtures, tile showers and backsplash, granite countertops, garage door openers, etc.

Pets are allowed with non-refundable fee and monthly pet rent. NO PIT BULLS

Refrigerators available for additional $25/mo.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

We verify rental history. (If you owe money to a previous landlord, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We verify your income is at least 3x the amount of the rent. We do a criminal background check. We also pull a credit report. (If you are under a current bankruptcy, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We do look at the application as a whole. We will consider a cosigner or additional deposit for applications that may be borderline.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/2214-s-overton-avenue ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2214 S. Overton Avenue have any available units?
2214 S. Overton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 2214 S. Overton Avenue have?
Some of 2214 S. Overton Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2214 S. Overton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2214 S. Overton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2214 S. Overton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2214 S. Overton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2214 S. Overton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2214 S. Overton Avenue offers parking.
Does 2214 S. Overton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2214 S. Overton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2214 S. Overton Avenue have a pool?
No, 2214 S. Overton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2214 S. Overton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2214 S. Overton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2214 S. Overton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2214 S. Overton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
